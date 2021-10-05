San Diego Thunderstorm Causes Fires, Continued Power Outages
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Byron Murphy Jr. is NFC Defensive Player of the Week, third straight honor for Cardinals
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Booze-to-go becomes reality in Arizona as new law takes effect
$4,000 for a Devin Booker trading card? Market flourishes as Arizona teams excel
Myles Garrett’s 4 1/2-sack outburst helped his case considerably for NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Mary Kay Cabot
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Arizona Cardinals Have Another Hot Start. This One’s Different.
After a Spring of Injury and Illness, Keira D’Amato Returns to the Roads This Fall
Plane Crashed Onto Highway After Hitting Power Lines, Traffic Light
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bashas' parent company sold
Chandler police to release full investigation into death of Lori Vallow ex Charles Vallow
After a Spring of Injury and Illness, Keira D’Amato Returns to the Roads This Fall
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Who is Jacob Conover? How the next-in-line quarterback got to where he’s at with BYU football
Bashas' to sell to California company
Jason Kidd earns college degree — 29 years after he first went to college
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
San Diego Thunderstorm Causes Fires, Continued Power Outages
NBC San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
A thunderstorm that battered San Diego County on Monday set fires to some trees and buildings and left thousands of utility customers in the dark.
Read Full Story on nbcsandiego.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fresno State equestrian team starts season with two straight wins
'A bittersweet day': Family of Reedley mother killed in hit-and-run crash reacts to arrest of California doctor
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL