Second Man Shot Near Watkins
.
Second Man Shot Near Watkins
Elizabeth O'Gorek - hillrag
10/18/21
Devante Waters was shot on the street in front of Watkins Elementary; he later died in hospital. Police said they were called to the 400 block of 12th Street at around 9:43 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
