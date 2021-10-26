Solvay takes a PEEK at e-mobility
Log In
Solvay takes a PEEK at e-mobility
Plastics News - Plastics News
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Solvay SA focused on e-mobility at Fakuma 2021. The Belgian firm's high-performance polymers — including KetaSpire-brand polyetherether ketone — are being used in numerous parts for e-vehicle motors.
Read Full Story on plasticsnews.com
