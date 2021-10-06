Sports Desk: DonTrell Moore to enter UNM Football Ring of Honor
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kirk Herbstreit ranks Kentucky among top teams from Week 5
Three things to know about Kentucky's Kavosiey Smoke, one of college football's best names
Florida at Kentucky by the numbers: Gators like Lexington
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Kentucky gets another pro soccer team, this time in Lexington
Kentucky offers big-time transfer WR Taj Harris
That’s Four For Kentucky: Elizabeth Tilt Verbally Commits to the Wildcats for 2023
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Kentucky football's LSU transfer pipeline could help Wildcats beat Tigers Saturday
Kentucky’s current odds of making College Football Playoffs
From JCPS to Nickelodeon. Now Louisville's Piper Madison is ready to drop her second album
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?
Kentucky football's LSU transfer pipeline could help Wildcats beat Tigers Saturday
Why clean water in Kentucky depends on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bilstein speaks on Manufacturing Month
Unique gym opens in Louisville with goal of providing access to those with disabilities
From JCPS to Nickelodeon. Now Louisville's Piper Madison is ready to drop her second album
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Sports Desk: DonTrell Moore to enter UNM Football Ring of Honor
Jared Chester - KRQE
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
University of New Mexico Athletics announced on Tuesday that Roswell native and UNM running back DonTrell Moore will be added to the UNM Football Ring of Honor on October 16
Read Full Story on krqe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the Wrong Person, and It's Pretty 'Humbling'
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL