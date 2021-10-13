St. Landry Homestead debuts on Nasdaq at $10 per share
St. Landry Homestead debuts on Nasdaq at $10 per share
By ADAM DAIGLE | Acadiana business editor - The Advocate
10/13/21
shares
Catalyst Bancorp, the newly created parent company of St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, hit the Nasdaq Capital Market this morning and began trading at $10 per share.
Read Full Story on theadvocate.com
