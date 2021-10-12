Talk about your power couple: Brent Dishman to join wife on judiciary in Oklahoma
Talk about your power couple: Brent Dishman to join wife on judiciary in Oklahoma
Nolan Clay, The Oklahoman - The Oklahoman on MSN.com
10/12/21
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Brent Dishman to serve as a district judge in Oklahoma County District Court and fill the vacancy created by a resignation.
Read Full Story on oklahoman.com
