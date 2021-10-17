Texas GOP advances new maps that would tighten its slipping grip
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Letter to the editor: Adam Hamilton for South Portland school board
Blowback to realtor’s King West TikTok reveals a very Toronto kind of insecurity
NBA's 3-point revolution: How 1 shot is changing the game
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
My policies, flagship programmes are bearing fruits – Akufo-Addo
A federal judge has halted a seasonal lobstering ban off Maine's coast
Maine-Endwell runs for nearly 300 yards in blowout; Susquehanna Valley, Corning roll
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Compares His Game To Jazz Sharpshooter Joe Ingles
Red Hot Summer Tour promoter Duane McDonald primed for March 2022 Ballarat concert
Tim Tran of Camas escaped from Vietnam to find success in the U.S.
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The Glory of Giddey
Start your week smart: Vanessa Bryant, UK, coronavirus, Ahmaud Arbery, Russia
Risky business: Some Capitol riot defendants forgo lawyers
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Meet our Mid-Valley: South Salem grad gives back to the music community
Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's returns
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Leads Rally Ahead Of Trial As Locals Worry About Potential Violence
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas GOP advances new maps that would tighten its slipping grip
ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press Oct. 17, 2021 12:29 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Texas lawmakers are finishing redrawn House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the suburbs.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A 22-year-old Texas man involved in a plot to use Grindr to kidnap and rob gay men has been sentenced to 23 years in prison
'Business has never been this stressful': Supply chain issues hurting small businesses in Dallas
NASCAR playoffs at Texas: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule for Sunday's race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL