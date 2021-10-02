Three things to know about J.J. Weaver, Kentucky football's six-fingered pass rusher
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Giolito solid, Moncada HR, Chisox top Tigers, 6th win in row
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Giolito solid, Moncada HR, Chisox top Tigers, 6th win in row
Ivey Signs $1.3B Prison Construction Plan
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Giolito solid, Moncada HR, Chisox top Tigers, 6th win in row
Kowar scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Minnesota
MacArthur football greats Moe Dampeer, Al Lawson among latest Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame class
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
MacArthur football greats Moe Dampeer, Al Lawson among latest Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame class
Cortes Jr. expected to start as New York hosts Tampa Bay
What’s happening this week: Decatur festivals, Placita Latina mercadito, Taste of Tucker
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Three things to know about J.J. Weaver, Kentucky football's six-fingered pass rusher
Jon Hale, The Courier-Journal - Courier-Journal on MSN.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Get to know Kentucky football outside linebacker J.J. Weaver, a six-fingered pass-rushing specialist who has overcome adversity to play this season.
Read Full Story on courier-journal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tips for Beating Flu Season
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's Where to Go ...
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL