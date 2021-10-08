US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta maintains hold
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
In search of six: Columbus seeks to extend win streak
Gering Planning Commission recommends annexation
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'Heart and soul' and a 'cool customer' leads Southwest to improbable win against Pius X in A-2 softball final
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon Group
In search of six: Columbus seeks to extend win streak
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Redwood County Court News for Sept. 27-Oct.3
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon Group
In search of six: Columbus seeks to extend win streak
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Serene Lake Hills Home Lists For $1.1 Million
Neighbors Describe War Zone as Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 4 Hurt Across DC
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta maintains hold
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press - BR Proud
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to
Read Full Story on brproud.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Louisiana residents can get $100 for getting first COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ouachita businessman Donnie Plunk passes away
Moto Xtreme Circus Show coming to Ike Hamilton Expo Center on Oct. 9th
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL