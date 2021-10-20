UTRGV's Sara Bershers earns preseason WAC honors
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
School-based COVID-19 cases remain steady
Garcia's two-touchdown day not enough as Organ Mountain falls to Hobbs 56-28
Letters to the Editor: Volunteer veterans needed for Honor Guard
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
U.S. Nuclear Repository Completes Key Mining Project
Carlsbad to vote on mill levy to support funding for local school district
Safety issues at Waste Isolation Pilot Plant slow disposal of nuclear waste near Carlsbad
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mayor's Shindig raises funds for Packs for Hunger
Biographer Andrew Morton tackles the Windsor sisters in new book
Garcia's two-touchdown day not enough as Organ Mountain falls to Hobbs 56-28
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UTRGV's Sara Bershers earns preseason WAC honors
Amanda Atwell - KGBT Action 4 News
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Women’s Basketball team learned on Tuesday that sophomore guard Sara Bershers is part of the Preseason
Read Full Story on valleycentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Top cop in Madeleine McCann investigation reveals 'real complication' in Cleo Smith's disappearance - after terrifying new clue suggests the four-year-old WAS abducted from her ...
USC QB commit Devin Brown takes massive jump in updated Top247 rankings
Canadian Rebecca Clifford among three finalists for prestigious Cundill History Prize
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL