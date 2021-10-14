Vashon Nature Center (VNC) has received a two-year federal science education grant of $85,000 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The goal of NOAA’s highly competitive Bay Watershed Education Training (B-WET) grant is to create what NOAA calls “meaningful watershed education experiences” (MWEEs) where environmental science concepts are connected to the local watershed environment and students get hands-on,