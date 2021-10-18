Vermont DCF to provide COVID relief grants to 'support and stabilize' child care businesses
Vermont DCF to provide COVID relief grants to 'support and stabilize' child care businesses
Dan D'Ambrosio - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/18/21
The Vermont Department for Children and Families is offering grants to the child care industry to cover unexpected costs related to COVID-19
