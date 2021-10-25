West Virginia confirms 29 new COVID-19 deaths
West Virginia confirms 29 new COVID-19 deaths
Jessica Patterson - WOWKtv
10/25/21
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 29 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,292
