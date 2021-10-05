Winston-Salem man volunteers to help middle school students get necessary school supplies
Winston-Salem man volunteers to help middle school students get necessary school supplies
Louie Tran - WXII12
10/5/21
A Winston-Salem father is volunteering his time to help middle school students get the necessary supplies they need amid the pandemic.
Read Full Story on wxii12.com
