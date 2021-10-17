World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Texas
Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk - FOX13 Memphis
10/17/21
A World War II veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday this weekend received plenty of well wishes, including letters from President Joe Biden and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
