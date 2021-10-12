Actor Nicolas Cage spotted in Browning and elated Montanans are 'freaking out' over sightings
Actor Nicolas Cage spotted in Browning and elated Montanans are 'freaking out' over sightings
Tribune Staff, Great Falls Tribune - Great Falls Tribune on MSN.com
10/12/21
Cage is filming two movies, "The Old Way" and "Butcher's Crossing," back-to-back in Montana, according to Deadline.
