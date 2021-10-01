All NWSL weekend games canceled as league reacts to decades of sexual coercion accusations
All NWSL weekend games canceled as league reacts to decades of sexual coercion accusations
NWSL commissioner ousted as women's soccer scandal deepens - WTVD
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
The accusations against Paul Riley span over decades. The North Carolina Courage fired the head coach effective immediately.
Read Full Story on abc11.com
