But SDSU passed the ball — and completed it — when it needed to Saturday night in a 33-31 triple overtime victory over the Utes. Both teams scored on their first overtime possessions — SDSU on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to tight end Jay Rudolph and Utah on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cameron Rising to wide receiver Jaylen Dixon — and failed to score on their second OT possessions — both teams missing 37-yard field goal attempts.