Big Ten football rivalry trophies: Old Brass Spittoon, $5 Bits of Broken Chair are on the line this week
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Big Ten football rivalry trophies: Old Brass Spittoon, $5 Bits of Broken Chair are on the line this week
Scott Horner, USA TODAY - USA Today
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Big Ten football includes battles for more than a dozen rivalry trophies each season, and some have truly bizarre origin stories.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
N.J. weather: Severe thunderstorm threat looms after sunny start, cool end to weekend
Flu vaccine was welcomed to save the U.S. miliary during WWII. What's happened since?
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,725 New Cases, 82 More Deaths
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL