If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar.

Fall is all about football and the menu at Chili's has incorporated that into their September drink menu. Fresh from the minds of their master mixologists is the Black Cherry Blitz. It's sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up! For just $5 each, you'd have trouble finding a cheaper thrill.

Put our all-new $5 Black Cherry Blitz ‘Rita on your roster this football season. Cheers for your team with this premium mix @EspolonTequila Reposado, fresh sour, triple sec and black cherry puree. Score a few for yourself all September long! pic.twitter.com/9Ldss9F9bC — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) September 1, 2021

The frosty drink combines sweet with sour notes, then throws in some Espolon Tequila Reposado to get the party started. Best of all, it has a cheerful pink hue and a spicy salt rim. Score!

These $5 margaritas will be available all month before they're retired to the Chili's Marg Hall of Fame. You've got just a few weeks to try one, so make a plan to get one soon. October (and a new special margarita) will be here before you know it!

For more information about the Margarita of the Month program, or to find the restaurant location closest to you, visit Chili's website. Join their rewards program for freebies like chips and salsa every visit, a birthday dessert, and more. All you have to do is click here to learn more about the perks and how to sign up online.

Will you be trying the Black Cherry Blitz, or is it a bit too far on the fruity side for you? What have been some of your favorite $5 margaritas at Chili's this year? Sound off in the comments and let us know.