'Born out of love': Surrogate in Ohio gives birth to rare identical triplets for Michigan dads
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Born out of love': Surrogate in Ohio gives birth to rare identical triplets for Michigan dads
Betty Lin-Fisher - Yahoo
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Maureen Farris carried and delivered three identical triplets for Kevin O'Neill and Eric Portenga. The girls' journey to birth is a story of love.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
An Ohio Starbucks is so short staffed that it's cutting hours and closing 2 days a week
Ohio Mr. Football 2021: How the contenders rank entering Week 8
Advocates, nonprofits urge Ohio to prioritize stimulus spending on health and human services
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL