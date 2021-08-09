Get your PSL fix with cold brews, creamers, and more in the comfort of your home.

We're on the cusp of Pumpkin Spice Season, a time that may as well have its own date on the calendar alongside autumn itself. But Starbucks is wasting no time preparing for the coziness to come.

On Tuesday, the coffee chain announced six products set to arrive at grocery retailers this month, including two brand-new items PSL fanatics can add to their fall routine.

Shoppers will be able to buy coffees, cold brews, and creamers that the brand is known for, and the following are returning for another year of autumnal cheer:

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer: A PSL-inspired additive to your morning brew

A PSL-inspired additive to your morning brew Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee: The coffeeshop's light roast infused with pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg flavors

The coffeeshop's light roast infused with pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg flavors Starbucks Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee: A light roast containing notes of maple and pecan for a sweet, toasty brew

A light roast containing notes of maple and pecan for a sweet, toasty brew Starbucks Fall Blend Coffee: A medium roast featuring a nuanced blend of Sumatran, Latin American, and African beans

All coffee varieties are sold ground or in K-Cup pods and retail between $9.99 and $19.99. K-Cup pods come in packs of 10 and 20.

Of course, Starbucks has to bring back the classics, but they're also shaking things up. New for 2021 is the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate. The creamer is made with oat milk and almond milk so those craving pumpkin spice without the lactose can also partake. The concentrate, on the other hand, produces the perfect cup of cold brew with the simple addition of water. Imitating your coffee run order has never been easier!

Whatever your coffee-drinking habits, these will offer some professional quality to your brews without having to leave the house. And if you can't wait for the official Pumpkin Spice Latte to hit stores, well, these should do the job. Find them at all major grocery stores, only for a limited time.

Will you be picking any of these up on your next grocery store run? Is there a product you wish Starbucks would bring back? Let's hear them in the comments.