Bridgeport man faces prison for child sex assault
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Ground Game Lifts UCLA Football to Road Win Over Arizona
Arizona Awards $9.4 Million In Statewide Tourism Recovery Grants
Arizona ranks top 5 in betting transactions first day of NFL season
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Huskies avoided utter embarrassment by salvaging win over Arizona. But long-term issues remain.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense supporting emerging talent in southern Arizona
Arizona COVID-19 update: State reports more than 3,000 new cases and 51 new known deaths
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Huskies avoided utter embarrassment by salvaging win over Arizona. But long-term issues remain.
The 'Oscars of the food world' are back. Here's how to enter an Arizona restaurant or chef
Washington Football: 3 takeaways from comeback win over Arizona
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Liam Kirk scores first AHL goal in Tucson Roadrunners win over rivals Texas Stars
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Pushes for Election Audits in Each of State's 15 Counties
Washington rallies in second half to hand Arizona its 19th straight loss
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Tucson native lands on U.S. rugby for ‘colossal’ game with All Blacks
Raytheon Missiles & Defense supporting emerging talent in southern Arizona
Huskies Avoid Epic Defeat in Arizona Desert, Pull Out 21-16 Win
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bridgeport man faces prison for child sex assault
Carl Hessler Jr. - Main Line
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
A Bridgeport man faces up to a decade in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting an underage girl who was in his company on multiple occasions in the borough. Elias
Read Full Story on pottsmerc.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Haunt You Forever
The Difference Between Halloween and Día de los Muertos
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL