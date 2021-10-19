The ground turkey was also sold under the Kroger brand name.

Butterball is issuing a recall on a popular everyday Turkey product. The recall includes 2.5- and 3-pound packages of Butterball raw ground turkey produced on September 28, 2021, and sold in grocery stores around the country.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey. The packages are labeled "Farm to Family Butterball All Natural Ground Turkey" and "Kroger Ground Turkey." No injuries or adverse events have been reported in correlation with recall.

The USDA is urging people to check their refrigerators and freezers for products with the following case codes, sell-by dates, and timestamps:

2.5-lb. trays labeled “farm to family BUTTERBALL all-natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, timestamps from 2123 through 2302, and an EST. P-7345 USDA inspection number.

3-lb. tray labeled “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, timestamps from 2314 through 2351, and an EST. P-7345 USDA inspection number.



Courtesy of USDA, Butterball

If you purchased either of these products, please throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. If you have any questions about the recall, please call the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372 or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854. Consumers can also get more information by visiting the USDA website.

The USDA has guidelines on handling and cooking raw poultry, including how to thaw and roast your Thanksgiving turkey. One of the most common questions the agency gets is about the safety of pink turkey meat. The pinkness of cooked turkey meat can vary depending on the age of the animal and how it is stored and prepared. The best way to determine if the turkey is safe to eat is by using a meat thermometer to confirm the meat has a minimum internal temperature of 165 °F.

For more information about cooking turkey go to fsis.usda.gov.