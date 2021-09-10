Will you become a Pokémon Oreo Master?

OREO has just released news on their first-ever limited-edition collaboration with the well-known franchise, Pokémon. OREO will be debuting cookie packs that will feature all your favorite Pokémon embossed on them.

Some of the featured Pokémon will be both game and anime favorites such as Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and of course the Pokémon series' mascot, Pikachu. This collaboration will be called Pokémon x OREO.

Fans wishing to try out the limited-edition cookies can pre-order them on September 8 at OREO.com. If you can wait, the cookie packs will officially debut on the 13th and will be sold at various retailers; however, you must catch them fast before they run out!

Similar to in the games, the different Pokémon embossments must be found and "captured" by Trainers—er, fans, in order to complete finding all 16 kinds. In a neat twist, the Pokémon Mew will be the most difficult to find. OREO commented about this unique aspect in a press release, stating, "The rarity of the designs embossed on the cookies range from easy to find to hard to find, and the hardest to find (Mew) is featured on an extremely limited amount of the total cookies produced."

Apart from coming together for the Pokémon X OREO cookie collaboration, the two franchises are sending out another cool trick: an art installation, which will be present at Los Angeles's own Venice Beach Boardwalk. The art installation will showcase a Pikachu that is pixelated and composed of 3D limited-edition cookie pack replicas placed on a mural that's 8 feet high and 22 feet wide.

The Pokémon you can find on the cookie packs are as follows:

Sableye

Sandshrew

Bulbasaur

Lapras

Cyndaquil

Pikachu

Dratini

Grookey

Jigglypuff

Squirtle

Charmander

Pancham

Snivy

Piplup

Rowlet

Mew

Which Pokémon are you excited most to find? Let us know in the comments!

