Cary mother, military veteran enters GOP Senate primary
Cary mother, military veteran enters GOP Senate primary
The Associated Press - WXII12
10/5/21
Marjorie K. Eastman, a combat veteran, former intelligence officer and mother made her entry into North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Senate primary.
