Chew on This: The Taco Depot opens third location
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
ICYMI: MSS on what to know as lawmakers redraw WV’s political maps
Coal waste piles might be a bright spot in W.Va. economic future
Biden laughs off suggestion that he invite feuding senators Sanders and Manchin to White House
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Joe Manchin Is About to Make Life Worse for His Own Constituents—and the Planet
Manna Meal gives back to those in need
Sibley’s stellar showing lifts WVU women’s soccer to victory over Texas Tech
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
West Virginia Begins the 2021-22 Season Unranked
Carmichael: $1 billion broadband plan to ‘catapult’ WV to economic growth
Obituary: Elam, Michael Darrell
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Manchin fumes after Sanders op-ed in West Virginia paper calls out obstruction of Biden agenda
Soccer ‘Cats upset by winless Concord, 3-1
Sibley’s stellar showing lifts WVU women’s soccer to victory over Texas Tech
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Chew on This: The Taco Depot opens third location
Elijah Decious - The Gazette
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
The Taco Depot opens third location. The Taco Depot opens a third location with a soft opening on Monday, Oct. 18, according to a manager at one of the restaurant’s other two lo
Read Full Story on thegazette.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
199 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,210
Port: NDGOP may move its state convention to after the June primary
Regional carbon capture research projects gain $20M from DOE
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL