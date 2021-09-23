Smoked brisket will be available for a limited time across the continent.

Chipotle is adding a new protein to the menu in stores across the U.S. and Canada. Beginning on September 23, diners can get smoked beef brisket in their favorite bowl, salad, burrito, or taco combination. Chipotle fans have been asking for a brisket option for the last two years. After a successful test of smoked brisket in two markets last fall the company decided to roll it out to the rest of its stores.

The new smoked brisket at Chipotle is made from responsibly sourced beef, seasoned with spices, chipotle chilis, and jalapeño peppers. The seasoned meat is smoked, charred on the grill, and topped with a smoky chili pepper sauce. Beef brisket is a popular taco filling and Chipotle wanted to create a version that synced with the Chipotle flavor profile.

"This isn't your standard brisket experience," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We've created a differentiated Smoked Brisket recipe that is authentic to our menu and pairs flawlessly with our real ingredients."



Courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle has become one of the most successful fast-casual brands, its stock price increasing more than 40 percent over the past year. Innovations to the mobile app and delivery systems have been key to the company’s success during the pandemic. Chipotle is also constantly looking for ways to improve the menu and make it appeal to a broader audience. Last month it began testing meat-free chorizo in Denver and Indianapolis.

Smoked brisket won’t be around forever, so head to the nearest Chipotle before it's gone. From September 27 to October 3, you can get free delivery and Chipotle will be offering free delivery on every smoked brisket order over $10. The offer is good on delivery orders placed through the mobile app or Chipotle.com.