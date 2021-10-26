Five Trail Blended American Whiskey will hit shelves at the end of this year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (MCBC) has just released a new full-strength spirit called Five Trail Blended American Whiskey. Due to the company's strong distributor channels, this whiskey will only initially be available in Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, and New York for a retail price of $59.99.

The new Five Trail Blended American Whiskey from MCBC follows the new trend of different alcoholic beverage companies releasing drinks outside of their norm. A new vodka seltzer called Nutrl and canned wine called Babe Wine was released by ABInBev, which is also dabbling in other drink products.

Originally a brewing company, MCB's release of whiskey is somewhat shocking. However, it is a part of the organization's Next Generation Beverages division, which will expand into exploring and releasing other alcoholic beverages, including wine and spirits. Only recently, MCBC released tequila drinks called Superbird, La Colombe Coffee Drinks, and a CBD-infused Verywell drink along with Canadian company Hexo Corp as a joint venture.

The MCBC's Five Trail Blended American Whiskey will be a collaboration with Kentucky distiller Bardstown Bourbon Company. Together, they have created this new whiskey using the following ingredients:

Three (3) Kentucky four-year whiskeys

An Indiana wheat-whiskey

Colorado malt composed of Coors malt

A 13-year blend of Kentucky bourbon

Once completed, the whiskey is cut using Rocky Mountain Water to 95 proof.

A new undertaking, David Coors, who is the son of retired Coor's CEO Pete Coors, is spearheading this project. He commented on it, saying, “I’ve been wanting to make a whiskey for a very long time now, and now that dream is finally a reality ... As soon as we established the Next Generation Beverages Division in 2019, I knew one of our first products had to be a whiskey.”

David Coors added how he had addressed making whiskey to his father all the way back in college, but his father said, "we're good at making one thing and that's beer."

The new Five Trail Blended American Whiskey will roll out in December this year.

Will you be trying this new whiskey out? Let us know in the comments!