Costco contractor agrees to pay $50K to Juneau employee who was denied extra bathroom breaks
Costco contractor agrees to pay $50K to Juneau employee who was denied extra bathroom breaks
Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska - KTOO
10/6/21
The lawsuit asked for Terry Baker to get her job back. Instead, the company agreed to pay her in back wages and other compensation.
Read Full Story on ktoo.org
