Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!

It's that time of the year again, folks. And no, I'm not talking about pumpkin spice season—though, we are in the midst of that, too! No, no, no. I'm talking about boozy advent calendar time. Costco has brought back the popular seasonal items, and we're so ready for 'em!

On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer.

There's the Six Sparkling Nights, in which you'll receive six bottles of the bubbly. Then, there's the Brewer's Advent Calendar, which features 24 cans of German beer all from different independent craft breweries.

But you're looking for the big guns, right? Of course, you are. The Wine Advent Calendar has 24 bottles of wine from countries all over the world, including France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Hungary.

All three boozy advent calendars will be available in October.

Given how popular all of Costco's boozy advent calendars have been the last few years, it's safe to say they'll be off the shelves in no time. So, we recommend grabbing one (or three) as soon as you can!

