Couple Find 4.38-carat Yellow Diamond at Arkansas State Park
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Byron Murphy Jr. is NFC Defensive Player of the Week, third straight honor for Cardinals
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Booze-to-go becomes reality in Arizona as new law takes effect
$4,000 for a Devin Booker trading card? Market flourishes as Arizona teams excel
Myles Garrett’s 4 1/2-sack outburst helped his case considerably for NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Mary Kay Cabot
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Arizona’s much-improved defense big reason for 3-0 start
UCF looks to get back to winning ways against Navy. Here are 5 things to know.
Family of Lori Vallow said her marriage to doomsday author Chad Daybell was 'perfect storm'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2 killed when helicopter, plane collide midair in Arizona
West Division showdowns, East Coast return of a hero
Arizona’s much-improved defense big reason for 3-0 start
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rams have been perfect vs. Cardinals under Sean McVay, but biggest challenge looms
Perfect, He’s Not: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Must Break This Bad Habit
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury won't change game prep process for NFC West foes
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Couple Find 4.38-carat Yellow Diamond at Arkansas State Park
Tom Fish - Newsweek on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
The extraordinary discovery of a "jellybean" sized gem was made at the aptly named Crater of Diamonds State Park.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How Georgia's Offense Should Attack Arkansas
Cathedral City blanks Desert Mirage, 45-0, playing with a chip on their shoulders after forfeiting two games
Amateur prospector finds 4.38 carat yellow diamond worth $15.3k on the ground within an hour of searching for rocks at an Arkansas state park
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL