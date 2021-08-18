Cracker Barrel is ushering in fall with something unexpected—bacon!

The first day of fall isn’t until September 22, but that hasn’t stopped restaurants and coffee shops from pushing out the pumpkin spice. Cracker Barrel restaurant is joining in on the fun by introducing dishes with something more hearty—bacon.

Next time you visit the restaurant, get your hands on two new bacon-centered sides: bacon Mac n’ cheese and bacon n' egg hash brown casserole. Both menu items will be available for a limited time along with huckleberry tea and a pumpkin pie latte.

Not to be outdone by everyone else, Cracker Barrel is also bringing back that traditional fall favorite early, the pumpkin pie latte. Served hot or iced, each drink comes with a traditional vanilla candy stick and is available through November 29. If you’re not quite ready for hot drinks, try the huckleberry tea. Made with Cracker Barrel’s traditional ice tea and blended with wild berries; it's the perfect end of summer thirst quencher.

Bacon mac n' cheese is a premium side of Cracker Barrel rich macaroni and cheese topped with bacon pieces, parmesan cheese, and green onions. The bacon n' egg hash brown casserole is a jazzed-up version of the restaurant’s signature breakfast casserole. Even if you have never been to a Cracker Barrel restaurant, chances are you’ve sampled some version of this recipe at a potluck, brunch, or get-together.

The traditional hash brown casserole is made with shredded potatoes, cheese, butter, sour cream, and cream of chicken soup. The bacon n' egg version is topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, fried onions, diced tomatoes, and cheese turning into a full-on meal. You can get this dish all day long and it's served with a side of buttermilk biscuits. All four menu items are available in the restaurant and online for a limited time.

Are you sold already for fall to start just so you can start eating? Share your favorite fall comfort food or drink in the comments.