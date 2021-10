The Crested Butte Titans boys soccer team was handed their first true test of the season and barely passed as they edged out a 3-2 win over the Telluride Miners in overtime on Friday, September 24. The Miners and Titans have a long-standing rivalry with their matches often coming down to pure grit as the determining factor and Friday’s game was no different as both teams were running on high octane fuel through the entire match.