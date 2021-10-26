Crime is down in Akron. Here's what police changed.
Crime is down in Akron. Here's what police changed.
Misty Stiver - 19 Action News
10/26/21
The Akron Police Department has recovered more than 1,000 guns so far in 2021, surpassing last year’s record number of seizures.
Read Full Story on cleveland19.com
