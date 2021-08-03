DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay share heartfelt goodbyes to the Spurs and San Antonio
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toast
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay share heartfelt goodbyes to the Spurs and San Antonio
Jeff Garcia - KENS on MSN.com
8/3/21
Join the Community
shares
"The Spurs lived up to their reputation as one of the classiest organizations in the league during my time with the team," DeRozan said in a social media post.
Read Full Story on kens5.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Hurricane Ida Is Pummeling South Louisiana, and Here's Who Is Reporting From the Field
BULL RIDING: Swearingen returns from two surgeries to get third place at PBR's Unleash the Beast event.
Garcia Slam For Rangers in 13-2 Win to Avoid Sweep by Astros
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL