The exclusive flavor is only available through the brand's new points program.

Dr Pepper may be known for its 23 flavors, but it's about to introduce another to the mix: chocolate. This week, the longtime brand debuted their newest, limited-edition flavor combo, FANtastic Chocolate.

The new soda, decorated with footballs and marketed towards the football fan crowd, is truly exclusive. The limited-edition drink is only available through Dr Pepper's Pepper Perks program. You want that FANtastic Chocolate? You've got to earn it, sonny boy.

“Soda can’t be chocolate-flavored,” said no one at Dr Pepper. Sign up for Pepper Perks at https://t.co/2Yk5Vzs4y6 to start earning points toward this limited edition, FANtastic flavor. pic.twitter.com/GPRa8E7VZw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 15, 2021

On the Dr Pepper website, you can sign up "to earn free cool Dr Pepper stuff" (read: the new flavor) "and a chance to win tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship." Every time you buy a Dr Pepper, simply hop on their website, scan your receipt and upload it, et voila: you've got points! And you know what they say about points...you get enough, you get a FANtastic Chocolate Dr Pepper. That's it. That's the saying.

Just for signing up, you can redeem a 0-points free entry into the College Football Playoff National Championship sweepstakes. It's 10 points for an additional entry into the College Football Playoff National Championship sweepstakes, and 50 for the "Fansville Fan Pack, including drawstring backpack, apron, sign, foam hand and can cooler." And for that holy grail of Pepper Perks, the FANtastic Chocolate? 100 points.

Your typical Dr Pepper purchase will garner you about 10 points, and everything is, of course, only as long as supplies last. So get chugging!

And let us know how the new flavor tastes, will ya?

