Duke favored to win ACC. Freshman Paolo Banchero named preseason player of the year
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
REVIEW: Michelle Cann does Florence Price proud at symphony concert
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
American Legion Post 40 building reopens after facing three catastrophes
REVIEW: Michelle Cann does Florence Price proud at symphony concert
Counter-terror probe launched into killer of MP Sir David Amess
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Rice outraises other SC 7th District Republicans in bid to keep seat amid impeachment vote
SATURDAYS' FMU ROUNDUP: FMU men's soccer wins in 2 OT
American Legion Post 40 building reopens after facing three catastrophes
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kim Kardashian paid Kanye West an ADDITIONAL $3 million for the contents of their Hidden Hills home
House of Hope gifts model tiny home to Pee Dee church
Rice outraises other SC 7th District Republicans in bid to keep seat amid impeachment vote
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Here’s 10 Of The 2020 Olympics’ Blackest Moments
MumFeast hits downtown New Bern streets Friday and Saturday for more food and fun
Protests hit Italy as workplace anti-COVID norms go in force
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Duke favored to win ACC. Freshman Paolo Banchero named preseason player of the year
David Thompson - The Fayetteville Observer on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
There were always going to be championship expectations for Duke in its final season under Coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Read Full Story on fayobserver.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vikings' Patrick Peterson placed on injured reserve following Week 6 battle with Panthers
South Carolina Gamecocks atop AP preseason women's college basketball poll again; UConn Huskies No. 2
NFC North roundup: Aaron Rodgers tells the Bears how he really feels, Lions remain winless in Week 6
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL