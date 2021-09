Dunkaroos Are Back—Here's Where You Can Find Them

Yes. Yes. Yes.

In early February 2020, '90s kids rejoiced when they heard that General Mills was planning to bring Dunkaroos back to the U.S. And now, this nostalgic snack is back in stores!

But where can you buy Dunkaroos? We're glad you asked!

Dunkaroos are available at Walmart, King Soopers, and Safeway grocery stores, and can even be purchased through InstaCart, Amazon, or at 7-Eleven.

