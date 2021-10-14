The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato will have you saying "trick-or-treat"!

Guess what time it is? It's time for Dunkin's Halloween menu, and they've concocted something particularly spooktacular this year. On Tuesday, the coffee chain unveiled the brand-new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato as well as the return of the Spider Donut to menus nationwide. Just in time for trick-or-treat season, no less!

According to their website, the beverage combines chocolate and peanut butter flavors with a jolt of espresso, taking inspiration from the "creamy and chocolately flavors of Halloween's favorite candy." A peanut butter cup in drink form? We'll take it!

The Spider Donut consists of a yeast donut with a Munchkin donut hole in the center, with icing artfully rendered to resemble a spider. It's creepy-crawly perfection and we look forward to it every year. Their regular donuts have also gotten a spooky makeover with special icings and sprinkles. Nothing like the Halloween spirit to shake up our morning coffee break!

The chain is taking it a step further with an exclusive contest. Customers can virtually trick-or-treat with a chance to win prizes ranging from discount codes to one-grand in cash. All you have to do is visit dunkindoor.com and have your mobile phone on hand to participate. The Sweepstakes will run from Wednesday, October 13, through Halloween.

“Halloween is always a fearfully fun holiday at Dunkin’. This year we are going all-in for the occasion, celebrating our Halloween enthusiasts with not only the sweetest new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, but also a special scary sweepstakes offering up to $1K per day through a virtual trick-or-treating experience,” Anh-Dao Kefor, Director of Integrated Marketing said in a statement.

All Hallow's Eve is fast approaching, and these treats won't be around forever. Check out what's happening at your neighborhood Dunkin' here ... if you dare!

Will you be trying the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato this month? How about the donuts? Tell us what you're drinking this season in the comments!