Ethan Crawford accounts for 3 TDs to lead Hillcrest past Northridge, plans Auburn visit
Ethan Crawford accounts for 3 TDs to lead Hillcrest past Northridge, plans Auburn visit
Jerell Rushin - Tuscaloosa News
10/2/21
shares
Hillcrest's Ethan Crawford had three touchdowns against Northridge. He and Wilkin Formby will visit Auburn and Ole Miss, respectively, on Oct. 9.
Read Full Story on tuscaloosanews.com
