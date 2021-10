'F*** her': Bob Arum SLAMS British broadcaster Kate Abdo after Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's press conference, accusing her of favouring the Bronze Bomber and ignoring ...

Tyson Fury's promoter slammed presenter Kate Abdo for trying to arrange a face-off between the Gypsy King and Deontay Wilder in the boxing duo's press conference before Saturday's fight.