FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna and J&J boosters
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Message of Pastor Caleb: Tupelo boy with cerebral palsy plans community-wide revival for 10th birthday
Melissa Payne
Mississippi Student Beats COVID, but Needs Transplant After Virus Attacked Kidney
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
CNN's John King say he hopes revealing his MS diagnosis helps people do 'easy things' to protect against COVID-19
John King Reveals 2020 Election Week 'One of My Worst' for MS Symptoms
'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's war on energy
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei paid Tony Podesta $500,000 to lobby the White House
The Amazing Acro-Cats Come to Gulfport
In response to climate change, GE develops 'flexible' grid technology
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei paid Tony Podesta $500,000 to lobby the White House
John King Reveals 2020 Election Week 'One of My Worst' for MS Symptoms
'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's war on energy
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
John King Reveals 2020 Election Week 'One of My Worst' for MS Symptoms
Expect high-tempo and defense from Lady Maroon Tide this season
Vaccine advocate, longtime Mississippi public health officer Alton Cobb dies at 92
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna and J&J boosters
Associated Press - FOX8 Cleveland
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
U.S. regulators are extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Read Full Story on fox8.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Rantz: Police staffing crisis in Tacoma is nearly as bad as Seattle, morale 'decimated'
Lawrence G. Sibenaller of Carroll
Washington's New Law Enforcement Reforms: Did We Get it Right…Yet?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL