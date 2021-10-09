Fundraiser held for Fargo Davies family battling rare blood cancer
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Actor Leslie Jordan’s Debut Gospel Album Leads To His Own Show At Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Chattanooga creator of Songlorius success leads to Shark Tank
On (Likely) Break From Black Panther 2, Lupita Nyong’o Heads To TN And Gets A Warm Welcome From Reese Witherspoon
Mocs visit VMI with hopes of continuing offense's expansion
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tennessee Gov. Lee pushes for review of state's school funding formula
On (Likely) Break From Black Panther 2, Lupita Nyong’o Heads To TN And Gets A Warm Welcome From Reese Witherspoon
City aid helps expand EPB's Home Uplift program to assist Chattanooga renters with energy upgrades
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Roy Reeves named vice president at SouthEast Bank and more Chattanooga-area career moves
Mocs visit VMI with hopes of continuing offense's expansion
Brains and Brawn… Bob Peoples and the Louisiana Leviathan: Part II
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Fundraiser held for Fargo Davies family battling rare blood cancer
Aaron Walling - Valley News Live
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
The Fargo-Davies football community is surrounding one of their own. Jeff McKinnon, a former NDSU football player, recently had a transplant in his battle against Myeloma.
Read Full Story on valleynewslive.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
MINNESOTA: Zebra Mussels Invade Woman Lake, Famous for Its Fish
A Minnesota woman was charged with murder after hitting man with car who she says robbed her, reports say
How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL