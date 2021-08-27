The promotion runs from August 30 to September 5.

We thought we had it good back in March, when Krispy Kreme first offered a free donut a day to customers who showed proof of getting at least one COVID vaccine shot. They wanted COVID-19 to be over and we wanted it to be over, too; they wanted to give us donuts for free and we really, really wanted to eat them for free. Like, more than 2.5 million times. Well, good gets better, because for one week only, Krispy Kreme is upping the ante and "sweetening its campaign."

The donut giant stated on their website: "As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated."

From Monday, August 30, to Sunday, September 5, customers who have gotten at least one COVID vaccine shot (as proven with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) can get two free donuts at Krispy Kreme: the Original Glazed® doughnut and the Original Glazed® Heart doughnut. Every day. That's right, by the end of next week, you can have had seven round donuts and seven heart-shaped donuts! That's the American Dream, baby.

(No word yet from the American Heart Association on the irony.)

The deal only lasts for one week, and only at participating US locations, which you can find here. And If two donuts a day isn't really your thing, Krispy Kreme recommends sharing: "Share your Original Glazed® Heart doughnut with a friend or family member and Be Sweet to your community!" After the promotion ends, Krispy Kreme will go back to offering one donut a day through the end of the year.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, in a recent statement. "We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks."

And if you're not vaccinated, "you can still purchase an Original Glazed® Heart doughnut for one week."

Are you going to take advantage of this deal? Let us know how your heart donuts taste in the comments!