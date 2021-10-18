A special Halloween version of the popular condiment is available now in grocery stores.

Before fake blood was invented, trick-or-treaters used plain old ketchup to create adorn their bodies and costumes with blood.

This year, for Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes. Now through the end of October, you can pick up a limited-edition bottle of Tomato Blood Ketchup to put on your fries, hamburger, or Halloween costume.

Behold: Heinz Tomato Blood! Create your scary wear this Halloween season with this spooky squeeze. If you have Heinz, you have a costume!🩸Get yours in stores or go to https://t.co/3sb2VDR4Mg to purchase! 🩸 #HeinzHalloween pic.twitter.com/mVasqgEZYV — H.J. Heinz & Co. (@HeinzTweets) October 12, 2021

No one knows who came up with the idea to use ketchup as blood, but a quick internet search shows it’s still popular. There are several recipes for fake blood that incorporate honey or syrup to make the blood thicker and more life-like. To make your own ketchup blood, mix equal parts ketchup and pancake or corn syrup in the blender on low until smooth. Add one tablespoon of cocoa powder to give add a rusty tinge and blend again. If your blood is too sticky, you can add water until it reaches the ideal consistency. Store in the refrigerator and bring it to room temperature before using.

Heinz has also created an online costume store where you can buy special costumes created for using ketchup as blood. Choose from a bloody pirate, bloody corpse bride, bloody mummy, or bloody mad scientist. Costumes are available in adult and child sizes. Heinz is also selling a costume kit that includes a makeup palette, brushes, sponges, vampire teeth, tattoos, and a special-edition bottle of Heinz Tomato Blood.

Not interested in getting bloody for Halloween? Check out the brave ketchup lovers costumes’ by searching the hashtag #HeinzHalloween on Twitter and Instagram. Can’t find Tomato Blood Ketchup in your store? Visit Heinzhalloween.com and pick up a bottle for $2.99, while supplies last.