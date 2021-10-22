From hearty lagers to decadent porters, fill your glass to the top with these Baltimore brews.

Baltimore's craft breweries have been hard at work developing hearty, warmth-inducing drafts to enjoy at a pub or curled up on the couch. From lagers and pilsners to tart sours, we believe there's a fall beer for everybody, which is why we've rounded up our favorites from Charm City's best.

Ready to see what's on tap? These are 5 Baltimore beers you'll want to enjoy all season long.

Checkerspot has supported Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) with this annual beer, and they're back at it with their 17th installment. With the exception of the can featuring this year's adorable raffle winner, beer fans can expect the malty Oktoberfest brew consistent with the BARCStoberfest fans know and love. Plus, it's brewed at home in Baltimore, making it an extra-special release. Drinking beer for a great cause? We say cheers to that!

DuClaw Brewing Co. | 31 Pumpkin Spiced Lager (5.7% ABV)



Courtesy of DuClaw Brewing Co. (Facebook)

Nothing screams fall quite like a pumpkin beer, so naturally, we had to include this one. DuClaw's 31 Pumpkin Spiced Lager contains a festive blend of fall spices (cinnamon, clove, nutmeg) balanced out by a medium body and rich finish. In other words, pure pumpkin bliss that's as delicious as the pie itself. Find it in cans and on draft throughout the Baltimore area along with their other fan-favorite Sweet Baby Jesus, a chocolate peanut butter porter.

Monument City Brewing Company | Folk Fest (5.5% ABV)

If you're looking to hoist a stein this season, you can't go wrong with Monument City's Folk Fest. A German Lager Bier containing four different malts--Vienna, Pilsner, Munich, and Caramel--this Marzen is light on the palate and goes down smooth, the ultimate day-drinking beer. Just add a soft pretzel and you'll feel like you're in Bavaria. You can find it on tap between October and December.

Nepenthe Brewing Co. | Dark Path Vanilla Coffee Porter (5.5% ABV)



Courtesy of Nepenthe Brewing Co. (Facebook)

Craving a taste of the dark side? Tahitian vanilla beans, cold brew, and notes of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookies turn this classic porter into something far more sinister, thanks to the brewmasters at Nepenthe. To quote Agent Dale Cooper from Twin Peaks, this drink is "black as midnight on a moonless night" and sure to chill you down to the bones. The perfect Halloween treat! Visit the taproom in Hampden or purchase it in 4-packs to try it for yourself.

Peabody Heights Brewery | Smoking Bishop (4.2% ABV)

Probably the swankiest offering on our list! Peabody Heights takes the flavors of mulled wine and fuses it into a delightfully tart sour. Smoking Bishop blends red currant, cloves, and cinnamon, and the result is a beverage made for sipping by a fireplace—preferably in your smoking jacket and slippers. And with light alcoholic content, it won't result in a nasty hangover the next day (always a plus). Check out the rest of Peabody Height's fall lineup, including the hair-raising Nightmare on 30th Street IPA.

Beer-lovers, what fall beers are you sipping this season? Are there any breweries we forgot to include? Let us know down in the comments.