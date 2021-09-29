Here's how Tony Soprano fits into the movie prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Here's how Tony Soprano fits into the movie prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark'
Jim Beckerman, USA TODAY - USA Today on MSN.com
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Tony Soprano isn't the central character in "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel film to "The Sopranos" starring James Gandolfini's son, Michael.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Inch for inch, West Delaware's Alivia Schulte packs quite a punch
PayPal Deadline Alert
Delaware police tactics again in spotlight after video shows Wilmington officer banging man's head
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL