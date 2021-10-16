High School football: North Salinas holds off Carmel
High School football: North Salinas holds off Carmel
John Devine - The Monterey County Herald
10/16/21
For the first time since 2008, North Salinas has defeated Carmel, using a late interception from Andrew Ruano to secure a 28-20 decision
Read Full Story on montereyherald.com
