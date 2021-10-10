How Alabama's loss could shake up the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Benton’s EJ Washington is Homecoming King, horse owner and fueled by fried chicken
Shreveport-Bossier football midseason review: 5 hot takes, 5 storylines, 5 big games
Dodgers’ Kershaw goes back on injured list ahead of playoffs
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
KSLA Salutes: BAFB working to keep the bayou state beautiful
Trailer dealer employee arrested for allegedly shooting at customer over parking
Evangel’s Parker Fulghum wins Shreveport Week 5 football Athlete of the Week
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bossier Parish Community College provides on-location registration for future students
Bossier Parish Community College
Adopting a bench in Louisiana offers way to honor loved ones
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How Alabama's loss could shake up the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Paul Myerberg - USA Today on MSN.com
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Georgia is expected to be the unanimous choice to overtake the top spot and as many as five Big Ten teams could occupy slots in the top 10.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Alabama Loss Expected to Propel Georgia to Number One
Auburn falls to Arkansas in four sets
Red-zone woes, inability to finish drives 'most frustrating thing' for Auburn after loss to Georgia
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL